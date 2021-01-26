< Back to All News

Outside Ceiling Collapse At Del Oro Theatre

The Del Oro Theatre in Grass Valley, which had a couple of aborted reopenings last year, due to new surges of coronavirus cases, has had another setback. A portion of the ceiling has collapsed below the recently-refurbished marquee and near the box office below. Sierra Theatres Vice-President Azriel LaMarca, says, with the theatre closed and it happening on a damp Friday morning, no one was walking in the area at the time. They haven’t pinpointed a cause, but it could have simply been wear and tear…

LaMarca says the extent of length of repairs isn’t known at this time. But with the theatre still closed, they can concentrate more on the work. The Del Oro was the only theatre in Nevada County and much of the Sacramento region to open at all last year. And it’s hard to say when they’ll try to reopen again…

LaMarca says money from the county’s Coronavirus Relief Fund has been a huge boost in helping them avoid permanent closure of their theatres here, which also include Sierra Cinemas and Sutton Cinemas, which never reopened last year.

