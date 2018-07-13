Outside Firm Hired For Homeless Strategic Plan

Nevada County has hired an outside consultant to help them with updating their Homeless Strategic Plan, which county officials say will prepare them for future money that will be coming from the state next year. Director of Child Support Services Mike Dent is also involved with housing and community services. He says the plan needs an update…

Listen to Mike Dent 1

They’re based out of Sacramento and specialize in homeless issues, and have begun to write the ten-year plan. Dent says it’s in preparation for money out of Senate Bill 2, also known as the ‘No Place Like Home Act’

Listen to Mike Dent 2

Dent says the process will run through October, and will include public input and meetings with local stakeholders. Once S-B 2 money comes through, there will be a completely different public process on how to spend it. The current Homeless Strategic Plan expires next year.

–gf