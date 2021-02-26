< Back to All News

Over 21-Thousand COVID Doses Given Here

Posted: Feb. 26, 2021 2:35 PM PST

With around 40-thousand Nevada County residents currently eligible for the coronavirus vaccine, the number of first and second doses administered was around half that number, as of Thursday. Health and Human Services Director Ryan Gruver says over 21-thousand vaccinations had been received, as supplies continue to lag, or around four-thousand doses per week. But he expects a major improvement in March…

Meanwhile, over 12-hundred people have filled out online forms to be on a stand-by list that was established recently. Gruver says they originally were going to limit capacity to 500…

Nevada County has also been on a very short list of counties with the state’s My Turn notification and scheduling system. But Gruver says the automatic component still isn’t functional. He hopes that upgrade will be in place within a week or two. However, appointments are still filling up, even without the automatic notifications.

