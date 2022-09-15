Over 400 Hazardous Trees To Be Removed

With fire fuels reduction described as seemingly endless in Nevada County, the Board of Supervisors have approved another project. Contractor bids are being solicited for the removal of 417 hazardous trees. Public Works Principal Civil Engineer, Patrick Perkins, told the Board the selection process needs to be pretty meticulous, including surveys to ensure there are no significant environmental impacts. That’s to meet the conditions of Cal Fire grants…

Perkins says the trees are not strongly clustered in any particular areas f the county…

But Perkins says the plan is to award the contractor bid of no more than 400-thousand dollars by the end of October, with work then beginning in November. It’s estimated it will take around four months to complete the project. County Emergency Services Director Craig Griesbach told the Board that tree mortality continues to be a big issue, especially from so many years of below-normal precipitation.