Over 50 People Comment About Cannabis

It was a packed house at the Rood Center, with dozens of people getting in final public comment before the Board of Supervisors, before they consider a county cannabis ordinance. Public comment lasted for two-and-a-half hours with over 50 speakers who addressed the board. Of the recurring themes, one was for the county to allow marijuana for recreational use as well as medical. Right now, the county is only considering medical…

Other recurring comments were the issue of smell, whether property setbacks could be from the residence instead of the property line, and to adopt some regulations regarding distribution and transportation. And many people, including an impassioned plea from this speaker, asked the Board that whatever ended up in the ordinance, that it be enforceable…

County staff says its still possible to at least have an ordinance written by May 1–the approximate date of the beginning of the next growing season. An environmental analysis would have to be before an ordinance can be adopted.

