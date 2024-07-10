Over 90 Traffic Citations Issued 4th Of July Weekend

During the recent five-day Fourth of July Maximum Enforcement Period, the Grass Valley office of the California Highway Patrol issued a total of 96 citations. And Lieutenant Noah Hawkins says 67 were for excessive speeding, with two drivers going over 100 miles an hour…

And Hawkins believes the increased patrols for driving well over the speed limit were a primary reason for there being no fatal accidents in Nevada County…

Hawkins had no total accident numbers available. He did say that only two DUI arrests were made, compared to five a year ago. Other issues of concern officers also commonly look for include distracted driving and seat belt violations. Statewide, there were over 17-thousand speeding tickets handed out, along with over 13-hundred DUI arrests and over 19-hundred distracted driving citations.