< Back to All News

Over 90 Traffic Citations Issued 4th Of July Weekend

Posted: Jul. 10, 2024 12:20 AM PDT

During the recent five-day Fourth of July Maximum Enforcement Period, the Grass Valley office of the California Highway Patrol issued a total of 96 citations. And Lieutenant Noah Hawkins says 67 were for excessive speeding, with two drivers going over 100 miles an hour…

click to listen to Lt Hawkins

And Hawkins believes the increased patrols for driving well over the speed limit were a primary reason for there being no fatal accidents in Nevada County…

click to listen to Lt Hawkins

Hawkins had no total accident numbers available. He did say that only two DUI arrests were made, compared to five a year ago. Other issues of concern officers also commonly look for include distracted driving and seat belt violations. Statewide, there were over 17-thousand speeding tickets handed out, along with over 13-hundred DUI arrests and over 19-hundred distracted driving citations.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha