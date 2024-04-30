Overall Air Quality Improvement Reported Here

Another annual round of failing grades for air quality in Nevada County, from the American Lung Association. They cover a three-year period or, in this case, 2020 to 2022. For particle pollution, there were 58 so-called “orange” pollution days. That means air quality is unhealthy for sensitive groups. And there were only eight “red” days, where it’s unhealthy for all residents. But there were 51 “orange” days for last year’s report, that covered 2019 to 2021, and seven “red” days. Still, Association Senior Advocacy Manager, Mariela Ruacho says that isn’t enough to avoid getting an “F”, including for ozone levels…

click to listen to Mariela Ruacho

And Ruacho also mentions that the county is lumped in with the more urbanized Sacramento region, which resulted in us having the 12th-worst air quality, among all counties across the country…

click to listen to Mariela Ruacho

Neighboring Placer County comes in ninth-worst. But, strangely enough, Ruacho notes that Nevada County now has an “overall” passing grade, with enough progress made since the first report was issued about 25 years ago.