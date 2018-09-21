P-FLAG Hosts Community Picnic

Nevada County’s L-G-B-T-Q community is inviting everyone out for a picnic in Nevada City this weekend. It’s the third annual P-FLAG Community Picnic…

Local chapter board member Pat Rose says the picnic is at the Roth Estate on North Bloomfield Road, and there will be live music, yard games, and other fun activities. Rose says you’ll also learn about what P-FLAG does, including establishing clubs called Gay-Straight Alliances at local schools…

Rose calls the picnic a ‘celebration of diversity’. It’s from 4 to 8pm tomorrow.

