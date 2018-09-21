< Back to All News

P-FLAG Hosts Community Picnic

Posted: Sep. 21, 2018 7:27 AM PDT

Nevada County’s L-G-B-T-Q community is inviting everyone out for a picnic in Nevada City this weekend. It’s the third annual P-FLAG Community Picnic…

Listen to Pat Rose 1

Local chapter board member Pat Rose says the picnic is at the Roth Estate on North Bloomfield Road, and there will be live music, yard games, and other fun activities. Rose says you’ll also learn about what P-FLAG does, including establishing clubs called Gay-Straight Alliances at local schools…

Listen to Pat Rose 2

Rose calls the picnic a ‘celebration of diversity’. It’s from 4 to 8pm tomorrow.

–gf

