P-G-and-E Initiates Possible Power Shutdown

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. – Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) today announced that the company will turn off power to approximately 26,900 customers in the Sierra Foothills Saturday night and has started safety inspections for 1,600 customers in the North Bay whose power was turned off early Saturday morning. Public Safety Power Shutoff Being Executed for Sierra Foothills at Approximately 9:00 p.m. As part of the second wave of dry and windy weather conditions across Northern California, PG&E continues to monitor extreme weather conditions in the Sierra Foothills. Customers in portions of Butte, Yuba, Nevada, El Dorado and Placer counties have been notified by PG&E that they will have their power turned off for safety on Saturday, June 8 at approximately 9:00 pm. This Public Safety Power Shutoff event will impact about 26,900 customers. Forecasts for the extreme weather conditions are expected to last through noon on Sunday, June 9. Areas where power will be shut off: Butte County: Portions of Paradise, Oroville, Bangor, Forest Ranch, Chico, Berry Creek, Palermo Yuba County: Portions of Browns Valley, Oregon House, Marysville, Wheatland, Rackerby Nevada County: Portions of Auburn, Grass Valley, Smartville, Rough and Ready, Penn Valley El Dorado County: Portions of Pilot Hill, Greenwood, Georgetown, Cool Placer County: Portions of Lincoln