Utility Installs Weather Stations in Nevada County

Posted: Jul. 18, 2018 7:07 AM PDT

P-G-and-E is installing remote weather stations to advance their forecasting abilities, which they hope will help better predict the chances of wildfires. Utility spokeswoman Brandi Merlo says they have over 50 installed stations so far, and should have 200 by the end of the year…

The unmanned stations send data back to their own meteorologists in San Francisco. Merlo says there are currently six stations in Nevada County, most of them east of Nevada City…

Merlo says the weather data wil be shared with other agencies like the National Weather Service.

–gf

