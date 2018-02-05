< Back to All News

P G and E Offering Discounts to Commercial Customers

Posted: Feb. 5, 2018 3:39 PM PST

P G and E is trying to help attract businesses to Nevada County by offering discounts. Economic Developement Specialist, Armando Navarro, says the discount program is designed to attract businesses looking to relocate to the area.

At a recent Economic Resource Council meeting, Navarro said the program is based on employment statistics.

Currently businesses reloacting to Nevada County currently receive a 12 percent discount on commercial electricty rates. Some counties are eligible for up to 30 percent. Navarro said updated numbers will be available as the 2018 program rolls out in the next month or so.

