UPDATE: Power to be Cut For Parts of Nevada County

UPDATE: Over 72-hundred P-G-and-E customers in western Nevada County will lose their power this evening. P-G-E spokeswoman Brandi Merlo says the utility has decided to enact a Public Safety Power Shutoff, due to high winds, and low humidity…
Parts of Butte and Yuba Counties are also affected, although Merlot couldn’t identify the exact locations. Merlo says the decision is based on public saefty, and mitigating a wildfire threat…
Over nine thousand customers are slated for shutoff in Butte County, and about 48-hundred in Yuba County. Merlo says the power should go off sometime around 5pm, but customers in the affected area will get an alert…
P-G-E is opening a community resource center for people affected by the outage.It will provide restrooms, bottled water, electronic device charging, and air conditioned seating for up to a hundred cutomers. It’s located at the Sierra College Nevada County Campus, but will be open during daylight hours only.
–gf
–gf
