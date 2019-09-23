< Back to All News

UPDATE: Power to be Cut For Parts of Nevada County

Posted: Sep. 23, 2019 12:12 PM PDT

UPDATE: Over 72-hundred P-G-and-E customers in western Nevada County will lose their power this evening. P-G-E spokeswoman Brandi Merlo says the utility has decided to enact a Public Safety Power Shutoff, due to high winds, and low humidity…

Listen to Brandi Merlo 1

Parts of Butte and Yuba Counties are also affected, although Merlot couldn’t identify the exact locations. Merlo says the decision is based on public saefty, and mitigating a wildfire threat…

Listen to Brandi Merlo 2

Over nine thousand customers are slated for shutoff in Butte County, and about 48-hundred in Yuba County. Merlo says the power should go off sometime around 5pm, but customers in the affected area will get an alert…

Listen to Brandi Merlo 3

P-G-E is opening a community resource center for people affected by the outage.It will provide restrooms, bottled water, electronic device charging, and air conditioned seating for up to a hundred cutomers. It’s located at the Sierra College Nevada County Campus, but will be open during daylight hours only.

