P-G-and-E Spares Nevada County from Power Shutoff

Posted: Jun. 10, 2019 6:56 AM PDT

After being warned of a possible power shutdown over the weekend, Pacific Gas and Electric ended up sparing Nevada County residents. Other foothill areas weren’t so lucky, with power shut off to about 21-thousand customers in the northern and eastern portions of Butte and Yuba counties. The Public Safety Power Shutoff, as it is called by P-G-and-E, is part of the utility’s Community Wildfire Safety Program, which company spokesman Brandon Sanders presented to the Board of Supervisors in February…

Listen to Brandon Sanders

An advance notice of 48 hours is required, but P-G-and-E decided weather conditions in Nevada County improved enough to where a shutdown wasn’t needed. Power was restored in affected areas in Butte and Yuba Counties yesterday. P-G-and-E unveiled its public safety program just weeks after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, after incurring billions of dollars in damage claims from the Camp Fire and other wildfires.

–gf

