P-G-and-E Spares Nevada County from Power Shutoff

After being warned of a possible power shutdown over the weekend, Pacific Gas and Electric ended up sparing Nevada County residents. Other foothill areas weren’t so lucky, with power shut off to about 21-thousand customers in the northern and eastern portions of Butte and Yuba counties. The Public Safety Power Shutoff, as it is called by P-G-and-E, is part of the utility’s Community Wildfire Safety Program, which company spokesman Brandon Sanders presented to the Board of Supervisors in February…

An advance notice of 48 hours is required, but P-G-and-E decided weather conditions in Nevada County improved enough to where a shutdown wasn’t needed. Power was restored in affected areas in Butte and Yuba Counties yesterday. P-G-and-E unveiled its public safety program just weeks after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, after incurring billions of dollars in damage claims from the Camp Fire and other wildfires.

–gf