P G and E Storm Prep

Posted: Mar. 1, 2018 5:36 AM PST

The newest storm is moving into Nevada County and  P G and E is getting ready and also giving suggestions to its customers. Spokesperson Brandy Merlot says a key strategy is to get people and supplies in place.

With potential power outages coming from trees into powerlines and other storm related issues Merlot suggests getting a few things ready to ride out the storm

Merlot also recommends securing outdoor furniture so it doesn’t blow around; and if the power does go out, turn off appliances so they don’t get damaged when power is restored.
And never approach downed power lines. Call 911 and then call PG and E if you see any damaged poles or lines.

