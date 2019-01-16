< Back to All News

P G and E Storm Tips

Posted: Jan. 16, 2019 6:04 PM PST

Tough weather has been pounding Nevada County recently, and more will be coming as winter progresses. P G and E is asking customers to prepare for possible power outages. Spokesperson Brandi Merlo says if the power does go out there are a few things you should do. Most importantly have battery flashlights and do not use candles. Also having a land-based phone line is helpful because it will work if the power is out. She also recommends caution if using generators.

Listen to Brandi Merlo

Another good ideas is to turn off major appliances and unplug items to protect them incase of power surges. She says to keep a signle light turned on so it will signal you when the power is returned. P G and E always recommends people should stay away from downed powerlines because they may be energized.

Listen to Brandi Merlo

Merlo says the energy company is trying to stay ahead of the weather.

Listen to brandi Merlot

Some minor outages have been occurring throughout the county.

