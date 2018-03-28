P G and E Taking Proactive Measures for 2018 Fire Season

P G and E is making some changes as it prepares to enter the upcoming wildfire season. Spokesperson Brandi Merlo says the energy company takes it role seriously and is looking for ways to bolster wildfire pevention and response; implement enhanced safety measures; and protecting the electric system.

One strategy of the Community Wildfire Safety Program is to de-energize electrical lines in extreme fire situations.

Merlo says P G and E is also looking to harden its infrastructure to help reduce potential fires.

In addition, P G and E is looking to apply retardant to in areas where there is high fire danger.