P G and E Taking Proactive Measures for 2018 Fire Season

Posted: Mar. 28, 2018 3:00 PM PDT

P G and E is making some changes as it prepares to enter the upcoming wildfire season. Spokesperson Brandi Merlo says the energy company takes it role seriously and is looking for ways to bolster wildfire pevention and response; implement enhanced safety measures; and protecting the electric system.

Listen to Brandi Merlo

One strategy of the Community Wildfire Safety Program is to de-energize electrical lines in extreme fire situations.

Listen to Brandi Merlo

Merlo says P G and E is also looking to harden its infrastructure to help reduce potential fires.

Listen to Brandi Merlo

In addition, P G and E is looking to apply retardant to in areas where there is high fire danger.

 

