If you have any questions for P-G-and-E, you can ask them in person at an open house this evening. Spokeswoman Brandi Merlo says officials will be at the Foothills Event Center in Grass Valley…

Merlo says the utility is doing a series of these open houses, mostly in areas with high wildfire danger. She says the Public Safety Power Shutoff Program is usually the primary concern…

There’s no formal presentation, just a drop-by format. It’s from 6 to 8pm.

–gf