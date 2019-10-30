P-G-and-E Will Issue Credit From October 9 Shutoff

P-G-and-E has announced there will be some compensation to customers during one of the Public Safety Power Shutoff events. Governor Gavin Newsom called for that action during a recent news conference. Newsom says the shutoffs are more common in southern California, and compensation has not been a standard practice there…

Newsom was asked if the utility could be compelled to provide reimbursements…

In a written statement, PG&E President and CEO Bill Johnson said, “We have carefully considered the Governor’s request to provide reimbursement for our customers impacted by the Oct. 9 PSPS, and we have agreed to move forward with a one-time bill credit for customers impacted by that event.” During that event, P-G-and-E’s website was frequently unavailable to people trying to find out if they were going to be affected by the P-S-P-S, and the call center was overwhelmed. The credit would be for the October 9 shutoff only, and would be 100 dollars for residential customers and 250 dollars for businesses.

