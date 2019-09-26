P-G-and-E’s Power Shutoff Over

After more than 48 hours, two different events, and some school closures because of it, P-G-and-E’s Public Safety Power Shutoff is all but over. The utility enacting their policy due to Red Flag conditions, meaning high winds and low humidity, even though the winds weren’t as high as their meteorologists predicted. Power is back on for just about everyone. According to the company’s website, there are four customers still without electricity. Those residents live on Bitney Springs Road.

–gf