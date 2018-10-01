Pack Named Calaveras County Public Works Director

It’s another case of losing a local employee to another county. Nevada County Principal Civil Engineer Joshua Pack is leaving. He has been named the new Director of Public Works for Calaveras County…

Pack is a native of Nevada County, although he left to work in the Bay Area for several years before returning. Pack says it may be a little chaotic for awhile, because he’s not going to move his family about two hours down Highway 49, and he’ll be back on weekends…

Pack’s last day is Friday.