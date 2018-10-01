< Back to All News

Pack Named Calaveras County Public Works Director

Posted: Oct. 1, 2018 8:08 AM PDT

It’s another case of losing a local employee to another county. Nevada County Principal Civil Engineer Joshua Pack is leaving. He has been named the new Director of Public Works for Calaveras County…

Listen to Joshua Pack 1

Pack is a native of Nevada County, although he left to work in the Bay Area for several years before returning. Pack says it may be a little chaotic for awhile, because he’s not going to move his family about two hours down Highway 49, and he’ll be back on weekends…

Listen to Joshua Pack 2

Pack’s last day is Friday.

