Paid Lot In Grass Valley Lightly Used So Far

Posted: Jun. 12, 2018 12:37 AM PDT

After about a month in operation, it’s fairly light use for Grass Valley’s first-ever paid public parking lot. Right now, it’s being tried for a six-month trial period, at a rate of a-dollar-an-hour. Police Sergeant Dan Kimbrough says motorists have used it 334 times so far, raising five-hundred-53 dollars. That’s roughly only around 10 times a day. But he says he expects more activity at the lot, at South Auburn and Neal Streets, this summer…

The lot has 31 vehicle spaces, one motorcycle space, and two handicapped spaces. Kimbrough concedes many motorists may only use the lot as a last resort. But he believes that as awareness grows, so will its popularity…

The parking lot is a paid lot from 9am to 6pm seven days a week. Meanwhile, the first-month grace period for violations is also over and Kimbrough says citations are being issued.

