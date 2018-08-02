Paid Parking Lot Rate In Grass Valley Cut In Half

Nearly three months since it opened, usage appears to still be rather light for Grass Valley’s first-ever “pay-by-hour” parking lot. So, for at least all of August, Police Captain Steve Johnson says they’ve slashed the rate from one-dollar to fifty-cents. He says they’ve gotten a lot of feedback that the current rate has been a deterrent…
The former “permit only” lot is at the corner of Neal and South Auburn Streets and described as a prime location for downtown visitors. Johnson also says research shows that pay-by-hour lots can enhance revenue for local businesses…
Johnson says, as of the end of July, 18-hundred-54 dollars has been brought in. But he says the goal was never to raise a lot of revenue for the city. The paid lot is being tried, as a pilot program, until November, when it will be evaluated for its effectiveness. Then the city could decide to keep it open, close it, or even add more paid parking.
