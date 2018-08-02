< Back to All News

Paid Parking Lot Rate In Grass Valley Cut In Half

Posted: Aug. 2, 2018 12:56 AM PDT

Nearly three months since it opened, usage appears to still be rather light for Grass Valley’s first-ever “pay-by-hour” parking lot. So, for at least all of August, Police Captain Steve Johnson says they’ve slashed the rate from one-dollar to fifty-cents. He says they’ve gotten a lot of feedback that the current rate has been a deterrent…

click to listen to Captain Johnson

The former “permit only” lot is at the corner of Neal and South Auburn Streets and described as a prime location for downtown visitors. Johnson also says research shows that pay-by-hour lots can enhance revenue for local businesses…

click to listen to Captain Johnson

Johnson says, as of the end of July, 18-hundred-54 dollars has been brought in. But he says the goal was never to raise a lot of revenue for the city. The paid lot is being tried, as a pilot program, until November, when it will be evaluated for its effectiveness. Then the city could decide to keep it open, close it, or even add more paid parking.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha