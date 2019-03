It’s become more than just a way to remember a Nevada Union High School student who lost his life much too early. Now, the ‘Paint the Town Blue for Mitch’ run helps support our local youth. The fourth annual five-K, ten-K run-walk is Sunday at Nevada Union High School. Mitch Adams died in a car crash in 2015. The 16 year-old was behind the wheel in the solo crash, but was not texting, or under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Mitch’s mom Monica Adams says the first run was put together by his friends…

The second year, it became part of the local Grand Prix of racing events, and it still is. Mitch’s organs were donated so he could save the lives of others, and Monica Adams says she could feel the love from this community immediately…

The fourth annual run begins at 10am Sunday. Registration starts at 9.

