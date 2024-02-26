< Back to All News

Palliative Care Program Awarded Large Grant

Posted: Feb. 26, 2024 12:27 AM PST

It’s a major boost for the Palliative Care program at Hospice of the Foothills in Grass Valley. Dignity Health/Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital has awarded a 94-thousand-dollar seed funding grant. Hospice Executive Director, Viv Tipton, says the grant is vital because they get minimal reimbursement from Medicare…

Sierra Community Palliative Care, led by Hospice of the Foothills, is described as a collaborative program that includes primary healthcare providers and clinics and the local hospital. Tipton says it’s similar to symptom management…

Tipton says the grant, alongside recent estate gifts, donors, and corporations, will provide sustainability and expansion of their services. And she says that’ll ensure that they can continue to meet the needs of the aging population.

