Pandemic Continues To Plague Center For Arts

It’s been bad timing from the get-go, with rennovation of the Center for the Arts In downtown Grass Valley completed around the time of the start of the pandemic, in March of 2020. And live shows didn’t resume in the traditional format until late August of 2021, thanks to vaccinations being available. Executive Director Amber Jo Manuel says, the first live performance this year wasn’t scheduled until January 21st. But so far, there have been no cancellations or postponements for upcoming performances, despite the county’s unprecedented case rate…

Manuel says she expects only around 20 to 50-percent of the 500-seat capacity at shows for a while, and sometimes even lower…

And some people may feel it’s a hassle to have to wear a mask and provide proof of vaccination or a negative test. Others may not feel comfortable in a potentially crowded setting until cases drop more substantially.