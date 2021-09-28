< Back to All News

Pandemic Reduces Center For Arts Attendance

Posted: Sep. 28, 2021 12:34 AM PDT

Business has slowed, but not stopped, at the Center for the Arts in Grass Valley, since the Delta Variant hit this summer. Executive Director Amber Jo Manuel says since the center seats 492 they don’t have to require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test. Those requirements do apply for gatherings of between 500 and 25-hundred people. But she says most artists do want those mandates. So the protocols have been in place since indoor shows resumed in July. And cooperation has been mixed, including this past weekend…

click to listen to Amber Jo Manuel

Manuel says there have been some cancellations from artists who’ve opted to stop touring. And, overall, attendance has been down for the center, which was rennovated just before the pandemic hit, about a year and a half ago…

click to listen to Amber Jo Manuel

And Manuel says they still have six shows scheduled for October. About a month ago, the Nevada County Public Health Department began prohibiting indoor as well as outdoor gatherings or events involving 25-hundred or more people.

