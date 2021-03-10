Panighetti Convicted On All Counts

A 62-year-old Nevada County man has been convicted of a number of crimes of sexual violence, despite strong contentions that it was part of a consensual relationship with the victim. Assistant District Attorney Chris Walsh says Wesley Panighetti claimed to have a signed sado/masochism type of contract with the woman, which has actually been used as a successful defense by defendants in other counties. But the jury convicted him on all counts…

Panighetti was convicted of a number of use of force charges…

Sentencing is scheduled for May 14th.