< Back to All News

Panighetti Convicted On All Counts

Posted: Mar. 10, 2021 12:44 AM PST

A 62-year-old Nevada County man has been convicted of a number of crimes of sexual violence, despite strong contentions that it was part of a consensual relationship with the victim. Assistant District Attorney Chris Walsh says Wesley Panighetti claimed to have a signed sado/masochism type of contract with the woman, which has actually been used as a successful defense by defendants in other counties. But the jury convicted him on all counts…

click to listen to Chris Walsh

Panighetti was convicted of a number of use of force charges…

click to listen to Chris Walsh

Sentencing is scheduled for May 14th.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha