< Back to All News

Parade and Fireworks Part of Smaller Scale Fourth

Posted: Jun. 26, 2020 7:07 AM PDT

Local officials have firmed up most of the plans for next weekend’s Fourth of July activities, which include a neighborhood parade and a fireworks show. The traditional events have been canceled this year because of Covid-19. Grass Valley City Manager Tim Kiser says if you can’t come to a parade, a small parade has been organized to come to you…

Listen to Tim Kiser 1

It’ll be short–about six to eight vehicles from Grass Valley and Nevada City, likely with local officials riding on them. Then later, around 9:30, look up in the sky and enjoy some fireworks, which will be launched from the Dorsey Drive area…

Listen to Tim Kiser 2

Personal fireworks, even the Safe and Sane variety, are illegal in Nevada County. The original idea was to launch the fireworks from the Nevada County Airport, but officials there say permission from the F-A-A was not available in time.

–gf

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha