Parade and Fireworks Part of Smaller Scale Fourth

Local officials have firmed up most of the plans for next weekend’s Fourth of July activities, which include a neighborhood parade and a fireworks show. The traditional events have been canceled this year because of Covid-19. Grass Valley City Manager Tim Kiser says if you can’t come to a parade, a small parade has been organized to come to you…

It’ll be short–about six to eight vehicles from Grass Valley and Nevada City, likely with local officials riding on them. Then later, around 9:30, look up in the sky and enjoy some fireworks, which will be launched from the Dorsey Drive area…

Personal fireworks, even the Safe and Sane variety, are illegal in Nevada County. The original idea was to launch the fireworks from the Nevada County Airport, but officials there say permission from the F-A-A was not available in time.

