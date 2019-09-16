< Back to All News

Parade Fun and Marching Presidents in NC

Posted: Sep. 15, 2019 10:06 PM PDT

The weather cooperated nicely and the crowd grew larger as the 53rd annual Constitution Day Parade and celebration took place in Nevada City Sunday. Hundreds of locals and visitors lined Broad Street to watch about forty organizations march down hill. For many, the parade has become a tradition.

Many were there to see the highlight of the day.

Children were enjoying the parade.

And President Trump gave an exclusive interview to KNCO…it seems he is interested in making changes to the Constitution…

Rick Ewald portrays the 45th president, and says Constiution Day and the Marching Presidents are really about trying to educate while also entertain the public.

Prior to the parade the traditional re-enactment of the signing of the Constutution took place and the Nevad Union Choir sang the National Anthem.

