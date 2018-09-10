Parade Fun for Constitution Day

The 52nd Annual Constitution Day Parade in Nevada City was a hit once again. Crowds lined both sides of Broad Street in anticipation of the community floats, bands, and special appearances. Some of the crowd favorites are the Shiner Groups from Sacramento including a team of seven go-carts that performed a number of intricate designs and patterns as they wound their way down the parade route. Another crowd favorite is the Marching Presidents. This a year Bill Sargent, a descendant of Aaron Sargent, was invited to march with the presidents.

Listen to Bill Sargent

Historically, Aaron Sargent was credited with three major accomplishments.*

Listen to Bill Sargent

Thirdly he developed positive relationships with the people of Hawaii allowing the United States access to Pearl Harbor.

Grass Valley Mayor Howard Levine was participating in the parade with the Marching Presidents as Chester Arthur. He was also honored with the Lambert Award as part of the weekend celebrations.

Listen to Howard Levine

Levine credited Nevada City for celebrating Constitution Day.

Listen to Howard Levine

Levine honored for his longtime commitment and contribution to the arts as well as participating as a various Marching Presidents since 1988.