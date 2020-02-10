< Back to All News

Parade Hit of Lunar New Year Celebration

Feb. 10, 2020

The beginning of the Year of the Rat was celebrated in Nevada City on Sunday. Hundreds of people lined Commercial Street, and parts of Broad Street as the annual parade wound through the streets from Robinson Plaza up to the Miners Foundry. 2020 is the Year of The Rat and the mascot of the parade was the Rat King from Clara and The Nutcracker. The rhythm of the Taiko drummers called the crowd to the parade route and people lining the street were enjoying all aspects opf the day.

The parade also featured students from Bell Hill Academy marching with traditional spinning ribbons and several other organizations representing asian culture. Though most attendees said the dragon was their favorite, some liked everything!

Hundreds of parade goers followed the dragon and lion dancers to the Miners Foundry for more performances and fun.
Audience members placed one dollar bills into the mouths of the lion dancers, in hopes of good fortune, as the animated creatures strutted and pranced around the room.
The annual Lunar New Years event is sponsored by the Community Asian Theater group- CATS.

The end of the Chinese Lunar New Year celebration is marked by the full moon of February, which was also a super moon.

