Parade Hit of Mardi Gras Celebration

The sun was out and this year’s Mardi Gras Parade and Street Fair in Nevada City went off without a hitch. People lined both sides of Broioad Street as the entires made their way down the hill. Everyone was excited to be out on the streets.

Listen to Attendee

One attendee said the parade reminds her of home.

Listen to Attendee

For some it was their first Nevada City Mardi Gras.

Listen to Attendees

Parade Grand Marshal, Mikail Graham, was thrilled to be part of the parade again this year, after missing out on his chance last year because of foul weather.

Listen to Mikail Graham

He said the entire weekend was a hit.

Listen to Mikail Graham

It was the 28th annual celebration of either Joe Cain Days or Mardi Gras in Nevada City