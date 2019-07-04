< Back to All News

Parade Packs Grass Valley Streets

Posted: Jul. 4, 2019 2:30 PM PDT

The streets of Grass Valley were packed full of people enjoying the local 4th of July parade Thursday morning. Not only were there hundreds of locals lining the sidewalks, announcer Jay Cooper also identified people visiting from out of town and out of country.

People also came from Mexico and China as well as a number of other locations.
Grand Marshall of the 119th parade was former Grass Valley Mayor Jason Fouyer who joked about being selected, but was honored.

Children on the street were having a great time.

The annual parade rotates between Grass Valley and Nevada City and is co-sponsored by both cities, the chambers of commerce, and the Grass Valley Downtown Association.
Following a short break after the parade, people gathered at the Nevada County Fairgrounds for late afternoon festivities and fireworks after sunset.

