Parental Abduction Incident Ends Peacefully

A parental abduction incident ended peacefully on Friday at Edwards Crossing, with the arrest of the mother. Her three-year-old son had been the subject of an Amber Alert, after 30-year-old Marie Salitrero had allegedly assaulted the child’s father and fled into the Yuba River Canyon. Cal OES and Fire personnel had maintained surveillance on Salitrero and the boy, as Search and Rescue personnel hiked to the location, and extracted the child with a helicopter and he was reunited with his father, unharmed.