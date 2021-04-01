Parents Of Two-Year-Old Arrested On Drug Charges

The parents of a two-year-old girl have been arrested on an assortment of drug charges, stemming from a report of a man running in and out of traffic in the Brunswick Basin. Grass Valley Police Sergeant Clint Bates says they confronted 31-year-old James Wolfsgruber, considered mostly a transient, on Nevada City Highway near Brunswick Road. It was determined that he was under the influence of a controlled substance. Bates says Wolfsgruber claimed to be looking for his daughter. And that led officers to a home on Banner Lava Cap Road, where the child was found, along with her mother…

Bates says that led to the arrest of 32-year-old Sarah Grow, including on a local warrant, with the girl being taken by Child Protective Services. She and Wolfsgruber are not married. A search warrant was then obtained for the home…

Bates says around three to four ounces of fentanyl was found, but, otherwise it was just small user amounts of heroin, as well as methamphetamine.