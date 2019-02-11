Parents To Fight Proposed Charter School Closure

Some parents of Nevada City Charter School describe themselves as completely surprised and devastated by its proposed closure. And they’re preparing to fight the plan, when the Nevada City School District Board of Trustees discusses the issue at their meeting Tuesday evening. One parent, Shari Prescott, says they want to make sure the Board hears their side before a decision is made…

In a statement released late last week, District Superintendent Trisha Dellis, who now also oversees the 69-student school, cited state test scores with a declining academic performance. She recommends not renewing the charter for another five years, with the current charter expiring on June 30th. But Prescott says a number of students have opted not to take the tests and it was not known that would skew scores lower for the entire district. She also says it’s unfair to judge Nevada City Charter School on just test scores when their curriculum, which also features homeschooling, does not entirely mirror new and stricter state standards…

Prescott also mentions the disruption from the principal being promoted, a few years ago, to a job at the superintendent’s office. The Board of Trustees meet at 5:30 Tuesday evening, at 800 Hoover Lane.