Parents Warned About Child Kidnapping Scam

Parents in Nevada County are being warned about a child kidnapping scam. Superintendent of Schools Scott Lay says the Sheriff’s Department has informed his office about a couple of parents who reported attempts from a caller who told them about having their children. The caller then asked how much the kids were worth. No detailed information is given by the scammer regarding names, ages, the school attended, or a specific amount of money requested…

Lay says he’s not aware of any successful scams. Meanwhile, he suggests a free app called “LIFE 360” that you can download on all mobile phones. It provides two-way tracking, both for the child as well as the parents…

Lay says students have found this app to be minimally invasive and may provide some reassurance for parents, if they receive these types of calls. The Sheriff’s Department is working on these cases in collaboration with the FBI. The scam has also been reported in several other states.