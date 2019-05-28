< Back to All News

Park Associations Discussing Consolidation

Posted: May. 28, 2019 12:02 PM PDT

It’s a merger of sorts, and if it happens, it’s designed to benefit Nevada County’s three state parks. The associations that support Empire Mine, Malakoff Diggins, and South Yuba River state parks have been meeting with the idea of consolidating into one foundation. State Parks Sierra District Acting Superintendent Matt Green says acting separately can find themselves competing against each other at times…

…which could mean for state funding and other resources. Leaders of all three associations met on Friday, and Green says they have ideas, and plan to hit the ground running…

Although the consolidation is not official yet, Green says the working title of the new group is the Sierra Gold Parks Foundation.

