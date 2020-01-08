Park Improvement and Trail Contracts Move Forward in NC

Recreation facilities and hiking trails will continue to improve in Nevada City. City Council recently apporved a contract to upgrade the bathroom facilities at the picinic area in Pioneer Park. The approximately fifty thousand dollar upgrade will make the bathroom facilities compliant with the American Disabilities Act.

A contract was also approved so trail work can continue on city owned properties. The contract with The Bear Yuba Land trust extends an existing memorandum of understanding with the city to provide a limited number of trail maintenance projects. The thirty-five hundred dollar contract was questioned during public comment, but council member Duane Strawser stated his experiences with the BYLT have always been positive and a new project is under city oversight.

Current trails included in the BYLT agreement include The Deer Creek Tribute Trail, Hirschmans’ Trail, Little Deer Creek Trail, and Miner’s Trail.