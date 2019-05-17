Park Improvements Continue in GV

Grass Valley continues to move forward with its commitment to improving parks and recreation facilities within city limits. The City Council approved equipment replacement and modicications for Minnie Park which is adjacent to Fire Station 1 on Brighton Street. Community Services Analyst, Zachary Quentmeyer, presented the proposal at Tuesday’s City Council meeting. The project includes the removal of existing play structures and providing new features

Zachary Quentmeyer

The equipment will also incude intertactive equipment such as swings and a rocker cart and a variety of play panels. The plan also includes a tricycle track that winds through the park with replica traffic signs, intersections and roundabaouts. Vice mayor Ben Aguilar, who has two young children, was advocating for the young parents who bring the kids to the parks.

Listen to Ben Aguilar

Council unanimously approved the project. The majority of the park improvements will be paid for by Project E funds.