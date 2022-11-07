Park is Open and Ready for Play!

It’s a few days before its 101st birthday, and Memorial Park is open again and ready to for play!

That’s the sound of a group of attendees on hand as Grass Valley Mayor Ben Aguilar took the ceremonial plunge into the heated water of the new full-size pool which is adjacent to a kiddie splash pool and a shorter two-lane lap pool.

Prior to the ribbon cutting and mayoral splashdown Aguilar shared his thoughts on the completion of the project including the third version of a pool at the Park.

Long time Grass Valley resident Dave Williams shared his memory of what the original pool looked like, which was built in 1921. He saw remnants of the original before version 2 was built when he was young.

Retiring Supervisor Dan Miller has been in Grass Valley since 1962. He is pleased the upgrades for version 3 are finally complete.

Regarding other upgrades, both Williams and Miller are former ball players and are curious at just how fast a ball will come up off the new artificial turf ball field.

And you might guess who the most excited group of attendees were as Agular shared another popular upgrade…

The project was made possible by Proposition 68 funds along with voter approved Measure E funds and a lot of patience as the project occurred during COVID.