Park Volunteer Open House At Empire Mine

With the outdoor recreation season coming up soon, the State Parks Department is gearing up for its volunteer program at its three parks in Nevada County. State Parks interpreter, Jenna Randar, says the first of three open houses is tomorrow, at Empire Mine State Park. She says no experience is necessary…

Gold Rush history is the big focus at Empire Mine State Park, which features one of California’s oldest and richest gold mines. Possible activities for volunteers there include bringing characters to life from Nevada County’s past, through the Living History Program, giving tours in historic buildings, or just working the sales center. Randar says training sessions are offered at the park on either March 3rd or March 10th…

And for volunteers who really want to become involved, they can demonstrate a tradecraft skill. Randar says a lot of people are interested in being blacksmiths, although that requires a rigorous 10-week training course. The open house at Empire Mine State Park is tomorrow, from 10am to 1pm. The other two open houses are both on Saturday, the 24th: from 10am to noon at South Yuba River State Park, and from 1 to 3pm, at Malakoff Diggins State Park.