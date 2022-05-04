< Back to All News

Parker Leaving SNMH Foundation

Posted: May. 4, 2022 12:24 AM PDT

The longtime leader of the Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation is leaving at the end of June. Kimberly Parker says she was actually ready a couple of years ago, after 20 years. But then the pandemic hit and the timing didn’t feel right…

click to listen to Kimberly Parker

A news release says under Parker’s direction the Foundation will have raised over 29-million dollars in support of numerous hospital improvements…

click to listen to Kimberly Parker

Parker has also overseen the expansion of direct community health programming. That includes Falls Prevention, Alzheimer’s Outreach, Comfort Cuisine, and Read Me A Story. She’s also been a broadcaster on KNCO with a monthly medical interview program. The Foundation’s Board of Directors is expected to name a successor in the next few weeks. Meanwhile, Parker says she has no specific future plans at this time.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha