Parker Leaving SNMH Foundation

The longtime leader of the Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation is leaving at the end of June. Kimberly Parker says she was actually ready a couple of years ago, after 20 years. But then the pandemic hit and the timing didn’t feel right…

A news release says under Parker’s direction the Foundation will have raised over 29-million dollars in support of numerous hospital improvements…

Parker has also overseen the expansion of direct community health programming. That includes Falls Prevention, Alzheimer’s Outreach, Comfort Cuisine, and Read Me A Story. She’s also been a broadcaster on KNCO with a monthly medical interview program. The Foundation’s Board of Directors is expected to name a successor in the next few weeks. Meanwhile, Parker says she has no specific future plans at this time.