< Back to All News

Parker Will Be First Eco Pgm Mgr For County

Posted: Jun. 3, 2022 5:35 PM PDT

Kimberly Parker is not staying idle for very long, after 22 years with the Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation. Nevada County has appointed her as its first Economic Development Program Manager, starting July 25th. She says she’s looking forward to helping create a long-term program…

click to listen to Kimberly Parker

Recreation has recently been identified as one the county’s top priorities. So Parker says she’ll also be working with the county’s first Senior Administrative Analyst for Recreation, Erika Seward, which was also announced the same day as Parker’s appointment…

click to listen to Kimberly Parker

In addition to her work with the Foundation, Parker has served as Executive Director for the California Building Industry. She focused on advancing homebuilding, in coordination with the Building Industry Association. Seward previously served as Co-Executive Director of Bear Yuba Land Trust. Both women join the county’s Community Development Agency.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha