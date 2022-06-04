Parker Will Be First Eco Pgm Mgr For County

Kimberly Parker is not staying idle for very long, after 22 years with the Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation. Nevada County has appointed her as its first Economic Development Program Manager, starting July 25th. She says she’s looking forward to helping create a long-term program…

Recreation has recently been identified as one the county’s top priorities. So Parker says she’ll also be working with the county’s first Senior Administrative Analyst for Recreation, Erika Seward, which was also announced the same day as Parker’s appointment…

In addition to her work with the Foundation, Parker has served as Executive Director for the California Building Industry. She focused on advancing homebuilding, in coordination with the Building Industry Association. Seward previously served as Co-Executive Director of Bear Yuba Land Trust. Both women join the county’s Community Development Agency.