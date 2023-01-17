Parking Fines Going Up In Nevada City

Parking fines are going up in Nevada City. The City Council has approved a 12-dollar increase. City Manager Sean Grayson told the Council that the current average fee of 38-dollars is the lowest in the surrounding area…

The change is scheduled to take effect on Saturday, February 25th. And Councilmember Gary Peterson also noted that, even at 50 dollars, the fine would still be at or below adjacent jurisdiction fees…

Nevada City pays 12 dollars of the fine to the county and the state, plus a dollar to Data Ticket, which is the city’s ticketing software provider. If a ticket is delinquent, a 33-percent penalty is tacked on. A study that will come up with recommendations on longtime, chronic parking issues hasn’t been completed yet. Meanwhile, sewer and water connection charges, as well as application fees for a ground level office are not going up.