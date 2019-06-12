Parking Lot Closes Near Bridgeport Project

It’s a sure sign that the Bridgeport Covered Bridge rennovation project is getting underway in earnest this week. Starting today, the south day-use parking lot, next to the bridge, is closed. The Acting Park Superintendent for the Sierra District, Matt Green, says visitors should make alternate access plans if they want to recreate in the area…

click to listen to Matt Green

Originally built in 1862, the pedestrian bridge was closed to the public, after a timber survey in September of 2011 revealed significant structural damage. Green says the project is scheduled to be completed in April of next year…

click to listen to Matt Green

Park officials have also closed off 100 feet upstream and downstream from the bridge. But other access will still be available for Kneebone Beach and Family Beach. The visitor center and restrooms will also remain open during the rennovation.