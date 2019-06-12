< Back to All News

Parking Lot Closes Near Bridgeport Project

Posted: Jun. 12, 2019 12:36 AM PDT

It’s a sure sign that the Bridgeport Covered Bridge rennovation project is getting underway in earnest this week. Starting today, the south day-use parking lot, next to the bridge, is closed. The Acting Park Superintendent for the Sierra District, Matt Green, says visitors should make alternate access plans if they want to recreate in the area…

click to listen to Matt Green

Originally built in 1862, the pedestrian bridge was closed to the public, after a timber survey in September of 2011 revealed significant structural damage. Green says the project is scheduled to be completed in April of next year…

click to listen to Matt Green

Park officials have also closed off 100 feet upstream and downstream from the bridge. But other access will still be available for Kneebone Beach and Family Beach. The visitor center and restrooms will also remain open during the rennovation.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha