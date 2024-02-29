Parking Management Urged For Grass Valley

As construction of the new public lot on Mill Street continues, the ongoing parking challenges for downtown Grass Valley were again a topic at the recent City Council meeting. Consultant Julie Dixon provided a very detailed presentation, termed Parking 101. She told the Council that parking is often the first and last impression for visitors, especially in smaller towns. So a strong management plan is critical…

But Dixon also stressed that paid parking should not be a money grab, that costs should at least be covered. That might be accomplished through the establishment of parking benefits districts…

Dixon also said a phased-in approach is best when it comes to paid parking and solutions should be data-driven. She said a more managed approach, with specific policies and regulations, should be taken when parking occupancy averages 85-percent. City Councilmember Hilary Hodge noted that she’s seen an amazing difference between what parking is available versus so-called “princess parking”…

Dixon also noted how in some cases parking spaces are like wallets for businesses, that every time a space is turned over is another wallet. She said if business owners and employees are using premium spots outside, they’re taking away customer opportunities to visit neighboring merchants.