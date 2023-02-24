< Back to All News

Parking Solution Options For Nevada City Discussed

Posted: Feb. 24, 2023 12:35 PM PST

A presentation on a recently-launched parking survey for Nevada City’s Downtown and Seven Hills District was made to the City Council at their recent meeting. It consists of 88 questions, but the consulting firm emphasized that respondents don’t have to answer all of them. And consultant Mark Doty also told the Council that there could be a notable gap between the perception of availability and the reality…

click to listen to Mark Doty

But City Councilmember Daniela Fernandez mentioned those spots are often in front of people’s homes. Doty also mentioned that a parking placard or sticker program might be an option worth exploring, especially for city employees, who seem especially concerned about finding a place to park near their offices downtown…

click to listen to Mark Doty

Doty also told the Council that there are lots of opportunities to use or expand city properties to handle overflow immediately. The survey, on the city’s website, will be available for about another month, with results out later in the spring.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha