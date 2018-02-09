Parks and Recreation Forum Saturday

A public forum on the state of Parks and Recreation in Nevada County will be held tomorrow morning. The event hosted by the League of Women Voters of Western Nevada County will feature several panelists, including Nevada City Parks and Recreation Supervisor Dawn Zydonis, Grass Valley Mayor Howard Levine, Nevada County Supervisors Hank Weston and Richard Anderson, and Bear Yuba Land Trust Executive Director Marty Coleman-Hunt. They will be discussing the League’s 2015 study on Parks and Recreation and strategies for the future. The meeting is from 10am to noon at the Peace Lutheran Church in Grass Valley. They’ll open at 9:30 and serve refreshments.

–gf