Parole Denied Woman Who Killed 6-year-old Daughter

Once again, parole has been denied to a woman convicted over 30 years ago for murdering her six-year-old daughter in Grass Valley. Skylene Houghton’s body was found strangled to death in bushes off You Bet Road. Assistant Nevada County District Attorney, Chris Walsh, was among those speaking, at a state parole board hearing, against releasing Luan Houghton from the California Institute for Women in Corona. He says no remorse has been shown…

click to listen to Chris Walsh

A statement from the District Attorney’s Office says Houghton would admit she put the victim to sleep and out of love because of pain inflicted upon the child from her, quote, “black appearance”. Houghton was white, while the father was African-American. Walsh says after Houghton had a new baby, referred to as the mega-white baby, she began to abuse Skylene…

click to listen to Chris Walsh

Houghton appealed her 1988 conviction and a state appeals court overturned it. But she later pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and was sentenced, in 1996, to 15 years to life in prison. She’ll be available for parole again in three years.